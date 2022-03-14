Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $469.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,746. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $479.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

