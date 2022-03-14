Veriti Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

UNP stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.87. 88,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,054. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

