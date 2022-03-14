Veriti Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 270,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

