Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded down $16.79 on Monday, reaching $495.36. 28,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $558.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 454.92, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

