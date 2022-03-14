Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 673,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,016. The company has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.