Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. Vertex has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after buying an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $8,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 315,282 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vertex by 112.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 257,825 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

