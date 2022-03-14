VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,439,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VXIT stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,281. VirExit Technologies has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.08.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

