Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

VSGX opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

