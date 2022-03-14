Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $323.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.29 and a 200-day moving average of $373.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

