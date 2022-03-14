Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $195.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

