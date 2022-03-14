Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,954 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 419,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.94 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

