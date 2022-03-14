Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.38. 4,433,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average is $581.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.43 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.