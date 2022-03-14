Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.