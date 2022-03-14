Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 449,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.26. 5,387,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,746. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.