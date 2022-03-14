Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $55,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

