Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $46.40. 769,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,244. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

