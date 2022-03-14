Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 91,754 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,754 shares during the period. Roblox makes up 1.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 204.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 15,212,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,530,785. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

