Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.10.

VIVHY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

