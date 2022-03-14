VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.
Shares of VMW opened at $110.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.88 and a 12-month high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VMware by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
