VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Shares of VMW opened at $110.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.88 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VMware by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

