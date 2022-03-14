Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Up 107.4% in February

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPCB remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,147. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

