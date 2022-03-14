Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,928,365 shares.The stock last traded at $24.37 and had previously closed at $24.75.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,001,183.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.