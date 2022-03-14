Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $139.75 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $653,187.85 and approximately $58,446.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $139.75 or 0.00360400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

