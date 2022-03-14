Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

