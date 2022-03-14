WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.