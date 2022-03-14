WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.22.
Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.