Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($79.35) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

