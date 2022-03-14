Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Entergy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Entergy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Entergy by 470.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

