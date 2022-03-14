Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 10,063 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $135,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.71. The company had a trading volume of 166,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $454.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.