Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 10,063 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $135,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNJ stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.71. The company had a trading volume of 166,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $454.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
