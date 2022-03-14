Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $55.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $708.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $373,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 186,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 898,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,148,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.