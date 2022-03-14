Wells Fargo & Company Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $97.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,109,569 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,067,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.