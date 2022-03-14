Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 125,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

