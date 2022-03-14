Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EMD stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $9.59. 475,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,150. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,306,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

