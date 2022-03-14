Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Western Digital by 20.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

