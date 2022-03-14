Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $72.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 12051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

