Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,822 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

