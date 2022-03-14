Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,227. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

