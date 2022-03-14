Weybosset Research & Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.79. 4,614,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.42. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

