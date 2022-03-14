Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $18.75 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 7.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.86. 2,466,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $405.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

