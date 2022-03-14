Weybosset Research & Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,889,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

