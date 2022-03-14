Weybosset Research & Management LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $204.30. 2,237,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

