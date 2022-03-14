Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.90. 3,791,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,548,038.12. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $338,840 in the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.