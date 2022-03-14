Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock traded down C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.48. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Insiders purchased a total of 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $338,840 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.