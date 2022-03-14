Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

NYSE:WLL opened at $80.26 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 85,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,715,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $290,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.