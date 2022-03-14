Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBRBY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.22) to €34.50 ($37.50) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.30) to €37.00 ($40.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.