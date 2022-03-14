William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

AUTL stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

