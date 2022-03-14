Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.79.

WMB opened at $31.90 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

