Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 198,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,662,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,660. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

