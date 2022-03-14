Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,319 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,316,000 after purchasing an additional 251,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,960,000 after acquiring an additional 154,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,561,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 129,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 139,955 shares during the period.

EZU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 13,828,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

