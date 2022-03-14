Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,883 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 380,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,016. The company has a market capitalization of $206.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

