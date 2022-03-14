Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 1.43% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPEM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,465. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.