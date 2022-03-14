Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

WKHS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 172,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,598. The stock has a market cap of $475.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.70. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

